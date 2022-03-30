Statewide Office for Behavioral Health Advocacy Program RFP

Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from a private nonprofit organization interested in managing a program to provide behavioral health consumer advocacy / ombuds services statewide. The private nonprofit organization shall provide all program and staff support necessary to effectively protect the interests of residents, patients, and clients of behavioral health providers or facilities.

Close Date: Monday, May 2, 2022

Download the RFP