Statewide Impact – Competitive Request for Proposals

OCVA seeks a contractor or contractors to provide training and technical support to the recipients of our funding. This includes OCVA’s Sexual Assault Services and Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) Initiative grantees and Tribal partners. OCVA also seeks a contractor or contractors to provide statewide representation, advocacy, and education on behalf of these service providers as well as victims and survivors in Washington.

The contractor will support all aspects of this work. This includes outreach to programs and Tribes, creating materials, meeting with programs and Tribes, hosting and advertising events, distributing materials, identifying needs and gaps, and providing services to fill them within the scope of the contract.

Eligible applicants will have either a minimum of two years of experience providing services to sexual assault survivors in Washington State or a minimum of five years providing training and technical assistance services to sexual assault services programs in Washington State.

Closing Date: June 16, 2023, at 5:00 PM PST

Contact RFP Coordinator Mikah Semrow with questions at Mikah.Semrow@Commerce.wa.gov.

Download the RFP application materials from Box.