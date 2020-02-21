Sole Source Notice: Contract Award to Amy Leneker, Leadership Consultant and Certified Dare to Lead™ Facilitator

Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to Amy Leneker, Leadership Consultant & Certified Dare to Lead™ Facilitator. The contract will be awarded on or about April 1 and will expire on Dec. 1. The contract not-to-exceed amount is $50,000.00. The contract may be amended to extend performance and/or increase funds.

This contract provides for delivery of the Dare to LeadTM curriculum and learning experiences, an empirically-based courage-building program for leaders and change agents in Commerce build brave cultures, drive performance, and support strengthening communities. At a minimum, the contractor will provide at least one two-day training for up to 24 staff.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five calendar days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: Dare to LeadTM certification, experience delivering services to similar entities, proximity to Olympia, WA, and administrative and operational support capacity. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions can be sent to sarah.champion@commerce.wa.gov or (360) 764-3725.