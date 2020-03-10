Sole Source Notice: Commerce to award sole source contract to ICF Incorporated, L.L.C.

Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to ICF Incorporated, L.L.C. The contract will be awarded on or about March 23, 2020, and will expire on June 30, 2020. The contract not-to-exceed amount is $12,000.00.

The purpose of the contract is to (1) analyze Washington state employee child care survey data; (2) create a draft and final report; and (3) create dashboards for the Child Care Collaborative Task Force to fulfill requirements described in 2SHB 1344 laws of 2019. Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) calendar days of this announcement. The following information must be included in the capability statements: Experience in large-scale analysis of childcare-related data, experience creating legislative reports, ability to create required dashboards, and administrative and operational support capacity. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions can be sent to sarah.champion@commerce.wa.gov or (360) 764-3725.