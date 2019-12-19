Sole Source Notice: Commerce to award contract to Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs

Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs (WCSAP). The contract will be awarded on or about Jan. 2, 2020, and will expire on June 30, 2020. The contract amount is $18,500. The contract may be amended to extend performance and/or increase funds.

The contract is to provide training, resources, and technical assistance regarding Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) sexual assault services in Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) prison and work release facilities, including technical assistance and training for Department of Corrections’ staff and community sexual assault programs regarding advocacy services and best practices to DOC incarcerated sexual assault survivors.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five calendar days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: experience with PREA-specific sexual assault advocacy services, both within correctional facilities and in the community at large, as well as providing technical assistance and best practice advising to correctional staff. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions can be sent to sarah.champion@commerce.wa.gov or (360) 764-3725.