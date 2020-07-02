Sole Source Notice: Commerce to award contract to Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs (WCSAP)

Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs (WCSAP). The contract will be awarded on or about July 1, 2020, and will expire on September 30, 2020. The contract amount is $199,401.00. Commerce intends to extend the contract to June 30, 2021 provided performance measures are met.

The contract is to provide training, resources, and technical assistance to sexual assault victim service organizations and sexual assault prevention organizations so that service providers are qualified and have access to support and resources on quality victim advocacy service delivery.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) working days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: experience with sexual assault advocacy services as well as providing technical assistance and best practice advising to victim advocates. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions can be sent to sarah.champion@commerce.wa.gov or (360) 764-3725.