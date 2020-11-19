Sole Source Notice: Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs

Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to Washington Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs (WCSAP). The contract will be awarded on or about Dec. 7 and will expire on June 30, 2021. The contract amount is $678,675. The contract may be amended to extend performance and/or increase funds.

The contract is to actively participate on committees, work groups, task forces, and with other statewide and national partners to advocate for enhanced coordination of services, policies to improve services, and responses to victims of sexual assault, including increased access to services and sufficient resources to provide all necessary services to victims of sexual assault. Partner with the Office of Crime Victims Advocacy (OCVA) and participate in ongoing assessment and communication – a minimum of one meeting per quarter – regarding underserved sexual assault victim populations aimed at furthering the Community Voices Recommendation Report, Justice Imperative (2002). Provide technical assistance to OCVA sexual assault services grantees providing services to sexual assault survivors. Provide training and education.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five business days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: experience with the services and requirements listed above, as well as operational and administrative capacity. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions can be sent to sarah.champion@commerce.wa.gov.