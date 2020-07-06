Sole Source Notice: Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to The Nature Conservancy

Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to The Nature Conservancy (TNC). The contract will be awarded on or about July 20, 2020, and will expire on June 30, 2021. The contract amount is $145,500.00. The contract may be extended for two one-year periods.

The contract is to provide for planning work related to storm water runoff at the Aurora Bridge and I-5 Ship Canal Bridge. Planning work may include, but is not limited to, coordination with project partners, community engagement, conducting engineering studies, and staff support.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five working days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: experience with storm water runoff planning services, engineering, community engagement, as well as technical and administrative capacity. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions can be sent to sarah.champion@commerce.wa.gov or (360) 764-3725.