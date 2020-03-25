Sole Source Notice: Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to Opportunity Council, dba Building Performance Center.

Sole Source Notice: Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to Opportunity Council, dba Building Performance Center. The contract will be awarded on or about April 7, 2020, and will expire on March 31, 2022. The contract not-to-exceed amount is $653,192. The contract may be amended to extend performance and/or increase funds.

This contract provides for the requirements of RCW 43.330.110(3) which tasks Commerce with coordinating and administering energy assistance, residential energy conservation, and rehabilitation using state and federal funds. Commerce grants funds to 27 local agencies to provide low-income weatherization services across the state – 24 are local governments or non-profits, and three are Native American tribes. Training is needed to keep the weatherization providers skills current, strengthen local agency capacity with technical and peer-to-peer mentoring and to fulfill the Department of Energy (DOE) 2015 quality work requirements for technical certifications. In addition, this contract solves the problem of on-going changes in federal requirements by regularly offering courses that address technological advances. The training to be provided under this contract ranges from the introductory to advanced level.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) calendar days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: Experience with residential energy assistance laws and regulations, experience in weatherization training, experience working with state and local governments, non-profits, and Native American tribes, as well as administrative and operational support capacity. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions can be sent to sarah.champion@commerce.wa.gov or (360) 764-3725.