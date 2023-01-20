Sole Source Announcement for front-end data collection software

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source grant agreement (contract) to Bitfocus, Inc. The contract will be awarded on or about July 1, 2023 and will expire on June 30, 2024. The contract is $373,668.97 for the contract period. This contract provides a Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) (Clarity software) for front-end data collection. HMIS is used to collect and manage data gathered while providing housing assistance to people experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis. HMIS use is required by state and federally funded homelessness and housing services and HMIS data specifications and standards are governed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The work will include software services that has:

A security plan, a project plan, data hosting, storage, network operations and redundancy for all systems

Customer support team between 9 am to 8 pm EST

Support through ticket system with resolution times for responses

Legacy data migration

Integration across multiple software solutions

Two factor authentication

Limitless transfer of data across systems for import and export of data

Adhere to HUD requirements

Instruction and proper setup of software with train-the trainer capacity

Database query options

Manage requirements in line with RCW 43.185C.180 (Washington homeless client management information system)

Periodic updates of system software and patch releases

Auditing of each field at 100%

Software enhancements per customer request

Currently Clarity HMIS services are provided by Bitfocus, Inc to approximately 300 non-profit and government agencies effecting 2,170 direct service providers.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) business days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: ability to provide a software that provides services outlined in the above, experience delivering services to similar government entities, and operational support capacity to provide services to the amount of agencies and providers as stated above. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions must be sent to Ashly.Mcbunch@Commerce.wa.gov.