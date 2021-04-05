Notice of Intent to Award Sole Source Contract

April 2, 2021

From: Sarah Champion, Chief Contracts Officer

Subject: Sole Source Announcement

The Washington Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to ICF Incorporated, LLC (ICF). The contract will be awarded on or about April 16th 2021, and will expire on June 30, 2021. The contract amount is $49,971.00. The contract may be amended to extend performance and/or increase funds.

The contract is to complete a final report. RCW 43.330.527(2) directs the Child Care Collaborative Task Force, which is staffed by the Department of Commerce, to submit a strategy, timeline, and implementation plan to reach the goal of accessible and affordable child care for all families by the year 2025. This plan is the Task Force’s final report. It will build upon three previous Task Force reports, including an extensive child care industry assessment by contractor ICF. The Task Force has been on a tight timeline, developing substantial legislative reports every 6-9 months. One of the two Commerce staff positions dedicated to supporting the Task Force has been vacant since January 2021. Additional support is needed to synthesize, assess, and further develop information from three previous Task Force reports and assist with producing the final, culminating Task Force report.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) business days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: experience with the services and requirements listed above, as well as operational and administrative capacity. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions can be sent to sarah.champion@commerce.wa.gov.