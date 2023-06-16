Intent to Award Sole Source – Replica Inc

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Replica, Inc. The contract will be awarded on or about July 1, 2023 and will expire on June 30, 2024. The contract amount is $250,000 for the contract period.

This contract provides Commerce access to Replica’s existing proprietary data which is needed to support the build out of Washington’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Commerce intends to use this data, in combination with data from CoStar, Inc., the US Census Bureau, Housing and Urban Development, Washington Departments of Transportation, Health and Ecology, the Office of Financial Management, Washington Tracking Network, Washington State GeoPortal (aerial imagery, vector land cover data) and others. All of this information will help identify ideal locations for charging stations and to inform applicants applying for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Grants as well as Commerce staff in the evaluation and award of grant funds.

Anyone wishing to submit a capability statement to challenge this sole source award must have the ability to provide synthesized and anonymized data which enables Commerce to comprehensively understand the movement of people and goods and identifies areas:

• Where individuals are living in an overburdened community, as defined in RCW 70A.02.010;

• Where individuals who are in greatest need of this assistance in order to reduce the carbon emissions and other environmental impacts of their current mode of transportation in the overburdened community in which they live; and

• Which will serve low-income communities, communities with the greatest health disparities, and communities of color that are most likely to receive the greatest health benefits from the programs through a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants that will result in improved groundwater and storm water quality, improved air quality, and reductions in noise pollution.

Replica, Inc. offers this detailed and comprehensive traffic and population movement data based on a synthetic population with dozens of data variables and inputs taken in to consideration with no Personally Identifiable Information. This cloud-based data synthesizes a composite of high-quality data inputs including location-based services data, connected-vehicle data from both personal vehicles and commercial freight vehicles, point-of-interest and associated visits data, publicly available and proprietary real estate data, payments data, and observed mobility ground-truth “counts” into a single data platform. This composite-approach reduces sampling bias and generates greater overall data quality.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) business days of this announcement. The following information should also be included in the capability statements: project management experience within the above guidelines, any experience delivering data to similar government entities, capacity to provide operational services which will result in state-wide implementation. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions must be sent to Sarah.Champion@Commerce.wa.gov.