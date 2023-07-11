Intent to Award Sole Source – Manuel Costa Consulting, LLC

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to Manuel Costa Consulting, LLC. The contract will be awarded on or about July 20, 2023 and will expire on December 31, 2024. The contract amount is $60,000 for the contract period.

This contract provides expert consultation on the development of a highly tailored credit building pilot program for small businesses and entrepreneurs from historically marginalized communities impacted or disproportionately impacted by the pandemic experiencing barriers to access conventional lending. This work will be completed in phases: predesign, design, soft launch, implementation.

Read Public Notice below and follow the instructions: Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) business days of this announcement. The following information should also be included in the capability statements: provide examples of the experience within the above listed guidelines (state how you meet the guidelines above), experience providing services to similar government entities, capacity to provide all phases services which will result in state-wide implementation. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions must be sent to Ashly.Mcbunch@Commerce.wa.gov.

Must be submitted to the above email address by July 14, 2023 5:00 pm PST.