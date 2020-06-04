Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys

Commerce intends to award a sole source contract to Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. The contract will be awarded on or about July 1, 2020, and will expire on June 30, 2021. The contract not-to-exceed amount is $90,000.00. The contract may be amended to extend performance and/or increase funds.

This contract provides for delivery of technical assistance to victims and witnesses of crime. Deliverables include:

Assess training and technical assistance needs of prosecution based victim/witness grantees re­ceiving Victim/Witness Assistance grant program funding.

Consult with Commerce staff regarding the training needs of Victim/Witness grantees, the survey and assessment of training needs of Victim/Witness grantees.

Host a minimum of 15-hour victim/witness training. The training will incorporate training on current and requested issues that victim/witness staff are experiencing.

Host a two 1-2 day advanced Victim Witness Summit/Training that focuses on one to two specific topics or one 40-hour NACP Approved Core Advocacy Training that provides new victim/witness staff with basic advocacy skills and best practices.

Ensure the availability of immediate technical assistance and support (in-person, telephone and written consultation) is available to prosecution-based victim witness grantees receiving Victim/Wit-ness Assistance grant program funding.

Respond to emergent issues and events that impact services and systemic responses to crime victims and their families in Washington State. This includes responding to requests for infor­mation that positively impact the provision of services or other responses to crime victims and their families and raising visibility of the impact of crime in our communities.

Ensuring availability of support for victim/witness staff to address systems advocacy, strategies for legal advocacy systems work, issues related to crime victim advocacy, other court and criminal/civil justice systems issues, and best – practices for victim/witness programs.

Ensure the availability of an electronic distribution list for relevant crime victim and victim rights advocacy issues.

Offerors contemplating the above requirements are required to submit capability statements detailing their ability to meet the state’s requirements within five (5) business days of this announcement. The following information should be included in the capability statements: ability to provide the above deliverables, experience delivering services to similar entities, location within Washington, and administrative and operational support capacity. In the absence of other qualified sources, it is the state’s intent to make a sole source award of the contract. Capability statements or questions must be sent to sarah.champion@commerce.wa.gov.