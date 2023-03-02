Small Business Disaster Relief Grants

Commerce has $9.7 available for grants to small businesses with annual gross receipts of $5 million or less that have sustained a reduction in business income or activity as the result of:

Natural disaster such as flood, earthquake, or a comparable

Human-caused disaster such as a major utility disruption resulting in property damage or prolonged outages

Grant limit is $75,000 per business. Funds may be used to reimburse the following eligible expenses:

Payroll

Utilities and rent

Marketing and advertising

Building improvements and repairs

Replacing damaged inventory and equipment

Other operational and business expenses related to a qualifying disaster

Applications are due March 31, 2023.

How to Apply

First, identify and contact the Associate Development Organization (ADO) representing your county. You will need the name of your local ADO and a representative’s name and contact information to complete the online grant application.

In addition to the ADO information, eligible businesses must provide all of the following in the application:

Washington State Business License

proof of address

W-9 and 2019-2021 tax returns

documentation of receipts

Once you have gathered the required information, visit the application portal online at Washington State Department of Commerce Statewide Disaster Relief Grant Application – BUSINESS (smartsheet.com).

Questions?

Contact your local Associate Development Organization (ADO). After contacting your local ADO, if you still have questions or concerns, please email the Commerce program contact Alison Mitchell at Alison.Mitchell@Commerce.wa.gov.