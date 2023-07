RFQQ – Trauma Informed Services Trainer for the Commerce Housing Division

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from those interested in participating in a project to develop and deliver comprehensive training in Trauma Informed Services to Housing Division grantees and service providers.

Responses are due September 15, 2023, 5:00 PM PST.