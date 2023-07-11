RFQQ – Racial Equity Trainer for the Commerce Housing Division

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from those interested in participating in a project to deliver Racial Equity 101 and Racial Equity Advanced Training to both Housing Division staff and grantees. This initiative is to improve access to resources and achieve better outcomes for individuals experiencing homelessness by fostering a service delivery approach that is both equitable and compassionate.

Responses are due September 1, 2023, 5:00 PM PST.