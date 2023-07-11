RFQQ – Racial Equity Consultant for the Commerce Housing Division

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from those interested in participating in a project to provide Racial Equity Consultation to both Housing Division staff and grantees while developing and implementing strategies that promote fairness, justice, and inclusivity in all aspects of operations, policies, and programs.

Responses are due September 1, 2023, 5:00 PM PST.