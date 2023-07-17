RFQQ – LGBTQ+ Competency Trainer for the Commerce Housing Division

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from qualified LGBTQ+ competency trainers who can provide expert training to Commerce Housing Division staff, grantees, and partners. The training will cover a range of topics related to LGBTQ+ identities, issues, and challenges, and should equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to support and serve LGBTQ+ individuals and communities in a sensitive, respectful, and inclusive manner. Responses are due September 8, 2023, 5:00 PM PST.