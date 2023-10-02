RFP – Washington State Zoning Atlas
The Washington State Department of Commerce is seeking proposals from firms to develop a Washington State Zoning Atlas with a publicly available mapping tool illustrating key features and regulatory characteristics of zoning codes across jurisdictions. The Washington State Zoning Atlas will be compatible and combined with zoning atlases developed in other states under the National Zoning Atlas framework.
Funding will not exceed $375,000 for this project. Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation.
RFP timeline
- Q&A Period: Sept. 29 – Oct. 10, 2023
- Pre-proposal Conference: Oct. 6, 2023
- Proposals due: Nov. 6, 2023 by 5:00 PM (PST)
- Funding period: Dec. 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025
Pre-proposal Conference
Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend a pre-proposal conference to learn more about this RFP.
- Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PT
- Attend the pre-proposal conference (on Zoom)
Contact
Paul Johnson, RFP Coordinator, at Paul.Johnson@Commerce.wa.gov.