RFP – Washington State Zoning Atlas

The Washington State Department of Commerce is seeking proposals from firms to develop a Washington State Zoning Atlas with a publicly available mapping tool illustrating key features and regulatory characteristics of zoning codes across jurisdictions. The Washington State Zoning Atlas will be compatible and combined with zoning atlases developed in other states under the National Zoning Atlas framework.

Funding will not exceed $375,000 for this project. Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation.

RFP timeline

Q&A Period: Sept. 29 – Oct. 10, 2023

Sept. 29 – Oct. 10, 2023 Pre-proposal Conference: Oct. 6, 2023

Oct. 6, 2023 Proposals due: Nov. 6, 2023 by 5:00 PM (PST)

Nov. 6, 2023 by 5:00 PM (PST) Funding period: Dec. 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025

Pre-proposal Conference

Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend a pre-proposal conference to learn more about this RFP.

Contact

Paul Johnson, RFP Coordinator, at Paul.Johnson@Commerce.wa.gov.