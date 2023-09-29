RFP – WA Utility-Side Charging Infrastructure Assessment

The Energy Policy office is seeking a facilitator to facilitate the convening of a rural community engagement study and an economic analysis of the state’s clean energy economy.

This two-part project includes rural community engagement and economic impact analysis resulting from Section 307 of H.B. 1216 (Clean Energy Siting and Permitting) from the 2023 legislative session.

