RFP – Training Series on Case Management for the Commerce Housing Division

The Washington Department of Commerce, hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to develop curriculum and deliver case management training to Balance of State grantees, who work with individuals experiencing homelessness.

Responses are due September 15, 2023, 5:00 PM PST.