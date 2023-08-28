RFP – Rural Clean Energy Economics and Community Engagement Study and Report

The Energy Policy office is seeking a facilitator to facilitate the convening of a rural community engagement study and an economic analysis of the state’s clean energy economy. This two-part project includes rural community engagement and economic impact analysis resulting from Section 307 of H.B. 1216 (Clean Energy Siting and Permitting) from the 2023 legislative session.

Question and Answer period: Aug 21, 2023 – Sept 13, 2023

Aug 21, 2023 – Sept 13, 2023 Pre-Proposal Conference: September 8, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT. Email Anneka.Mcdonald@Commerce.wa.gov for the conference link.

September 8, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PT. Email Anneka.Mcdonald@Commerce.wa.gov for the conference link. Proposals are due: September 28, 2023 by 4:00 pm PT

September 28, 2023 by 4:00 pm PT Download the RFP (PDF)

Questions regarding this opportunity should be directed to the RFP coordinator Anneka McDonald. Login on WEBS to view the full details of this opportunity.