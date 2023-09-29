RFP – Protected Health Care Grants
Office of Homeless Youth – Protected Health Care Grants
The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $1.8 million available to organization to provide support services to youth seeking gender-affirming or reproductive health care as described in Senate Bill 5599.
All current documents related to this Request for Proposals (RFP) are available online.
Timeline
- Pre-proposal Webinar: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 12:30 to 2:00pm
- Q&A Period: September 29 – November 13, 2023
- Proposals Due: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00pm
- Estimated funding period: January 15, 2024 – June 30, 2025
Questions
Contact the RFP Coordinator Erin Feeley at YouthHomeless@Commerce.wa.gov.
For more information, also see slides and additional resources from the Protected Health Care Information & Listening Session (SB 5599) OHY hosted on Sept. 5-6, 2023.