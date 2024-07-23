RFP – Low-Income Energy Bill Assistance Program Design

The Washington state Department of COMMERCE, hereafter “COMMERCE,” is issuing this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals for those qualified and interested in human-centered design to assist COMMERCE in understanding the importance of energy access and home energy costs to the lives of multicultural, rural, and indigenous households across Washington, and how low-income energy bill assistance programs can be designed better for households.

Proposals due: August 15, 2024 at 4:00 p.m., PT

August 15, 2024 at 4:00 p.m., PT View the application materials (on Box)