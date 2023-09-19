RFP – Indigenous Survivors of Human Trafficking Wraparound Services Grant Deadline Extended

Commerce is seeking proposals from qualified tribes, tribal organizations and nonprofit organizations with the capacity and expertise to provide services to Indigenous persons who are survivors of labor and/or sex trafficking.

The purpose of this grant is to fund direct services and outreach provided by tribes, tribal organizations and nonprofit organizations with the capacity and expertise to implement a person-centered, trauma-informed and culturally responsive service model to address the self-determined needs of Indigenous victims/survivors of labor and/or sex trafficking as well as individuals at risk.

Proposal Due: Sept. 29, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT

Download RFP Materials (on Box)

Eligible Applicants for this RFP must:

Demonstrate a minimum of one year of experience providing trauma-informed, person-centered support, assistance and outreach to Indigenous victims/survivors of labor and/or sex trafficking and experience providing outreach to Indigenous individuals at risk.

For non-tribal bidders: Demonstrate a history of effective engagement and working with Indigenous individuals, communities and Tribes.

Be operated by a nonprofit organization, public agency or federally recognized tribe of Washington State as determined by the United States Secretary of the Interior.

For non-tribal bidders: Be licensed to do business in the State of Washington or submit a statement of commitment that it will become licensed in Washington within thirty (30) calendar days of being selected as the Apparently Successful Bidder.

Funding period

The project period for this RFP is Nov. 13, 2023 through June 30, 2025.

OCVA intends to award funds for a 19-month period (Nov. 13, 2023 through June 30, 2025).

The grants issued will be funded in one-year increments.

Questions

Contact RFP Coordinator Stephanie Pratt, Stephanie.Pratt@Commerce.wa.gov