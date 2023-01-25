Request for Proposals – Green Electrolytic Hydrogen and Renewable Fuels Recommendations for Deployment in Washington

The purpose of the RFP is to produce a report and recommendations for consideration by the governor and legislature regarding green electrolytic hydrogen and renewable fuels as required in SB 5910 (Chapter 292, Laws of 2022). The report and recommendations should help state decision makers understand the primary opportunities and challenges related to the deployment of hydrogen and renewable fuels as we work to implement the recommendations of the 2021 State Energy Strategy and achieve our statewide GHG reduction limits.

Important Dates

Issue Request for Proposals: January 23, 2023

Proposals Due: February 28, 2023, 5:00pm PT

Announce “Apparent Successful Contractor” and send notification via e-mail to unsuccessful Proposers: March 10, 2023