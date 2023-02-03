RFP – Communicating Housing Needs in Washington State

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to assist the Washington State Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) in developing public information products to help local governments (including councils and planning commissions), community members, and associated organizations understand the needs and options for accommodating more housing in their communities, as they work to update their local plans and development regulations under the Growth Management Act.

Proposals Due: Monday, February 20 at 2:00pm, Pacific Time, Olympia, WA

Proposer Eligibility: This procurement is open to those proposers that satisfy the minimum qualifications stated herein and that are available for work in Washington State.

Download the RFP (Word)