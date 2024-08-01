RFP – Agritourism Study and Report

Commerce is soliciting proposals from qualified firms interested in conducting a study of agricultural tourism and producing a final report in order to establish a framework for the State Legislature to consider actions related to accessory uses of small and medium-sized farms, including but not limited to seasonal festivals, private celebrations, education, retail and entertainment.

Proposals are due no later than August 26, 2024.

Contact: Robb Zerr, robb.zerr@commerce.wa.gov

Download the RFP (Word)