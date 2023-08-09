RFP – Agency Solicitation Management

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce), Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention/Community Safety Unit (OFSVP/CSU) has issued a Requests for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from organizations specializing in information technology solutions.

Commerce is a highly diversified state agency with nine divisions, 100-plus programs and one mission: to strengthen communities. Commerce achieves this mission by passing through billions of dollars in critical funding to community organizations, tribal and local governments, small and large businesses, non-profits and other entities on a competitive basis. Commerce receives funding from state, federal, and private sources for each program that has specific qualification and reporting requirements.

This Request for Proposal seeks a contractor to design and implement a competitive solicitation application management software system for Commerce that will support the grant management life cycle to eliminate or reduce barriers for applicants streamlining the solicitation process with an emphasis on reaching nontraditional grant applicants and grantees. Including technology solutions to allow Commerce to receive, review and score applications as well as communication tools that allow Commerce to communicate with applicants in a collaborative manner. Beginning with a pilot program for OFSVP/CSU that will initially manage up to 50 solicitations and up to 50 applications per solicitation, with contingency for unexpected volumes. There is the potential for later expansion of the system across all of Commerce that will support the nine divisions and 100-plus programs.

Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation. Initial funding for this RFP is $400,000 for the state fiscal biennium (October 25, 2023 – June 30, 2025) with the possibility to expand funding as the project progresses and scales up.

Contact: Rhonda Freeland, RFP Coordinator, Rhonda.Freeland@Commerce.wa.gov

Application timeline

Q&A Period: August 8-29, 2023

August 8-29, 2023 Pre-applications due: Friday, September 1, 2023, 11:59 p.m. PT

Friday, September 1, 2023, 11:59 p.m. PT Proposals due: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 11:59 p.m. PT

Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 11:59 p.m. PT Funding period: October 25, 2023 – June 30, 2025