RFI- Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings – Solar Energy Grants

The Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings – Solar Energy Grants program provides competitive funding to install solar photovoltaics at public buildings and facilities, such as schools, hospitals, civic buildings, and wastewater treatment plants. In 2022, approximately $1.2 million will be available for award to eligible public entities.

Last date to reply: 15 April 2022

Download the RFI for Energy Retrofits for Public Buildings (PDF)