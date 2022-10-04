Residential Building Decarbonization Implementation Plan

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit proposals from firms interested in developing a residential building sector decarbonization implementation plan. Commerce developed the 2021 State Energy Strategy in partnership with an advisory committee to support the state’s ambitious goals to protect our climate, safeguard consumers, and promote a green economy. Please see below.

Reply By October 31, 2022

