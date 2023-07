Requests for Proposals – Statewide Energy Rebate Navigator Program Design & Implementation

The Department of Commerce Energy Division seeks a consultant to deliver a two-part project focused on energy efficiency programs.

Convening a summit or stakeholders around building energy topics related to the development of a statewide energy rebate navigator program. Delivery of statewide rebate navigator evaluation and project planning.

RFP submissions are due by 4 p.m. PT Aug. 16, 2023.