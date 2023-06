Requests for Proposals – Ferndale Safe Parking

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to expand services to unhoused and low-income residents of Ferndale and north Whatcom County and to provide a safe parking program. See RFP.

Reply by date: July 5, 2023

July 5, 2023 Download the RFP (Word)