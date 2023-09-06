Request for Quotes and Qualifications – Emission Inventory Development for Eleven Washington Counties

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this RFQQ to solicit proposals from those interested providing comprehensive greenhouse gas (GHG) emission inventory development services to all of the following eleven Washington counties: Benton, Clark, Franklin, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Spokane, Thurston and Whatcom.

The GHG inventory project will provide consistent statewide Greenhouse Gas Emissions data for the eleven counties that are subject to new climate regulations related to House Bill 1181 (Chapter 228, Laws of 2023). Contractors are encouraged to provide a detailed technical and project management approach.

Customer Reference #: 24-63610-002

24-63610-002 County Emissions Inventories RFQQ (PDF)

Question and Answer Period: September 6, 2023 – October 6, 2023

September 6, 2023 – October 6, 2023 Responses Due: October 17, 2023

October 17, 2023 Point of Contact: RFQQ Coordinator, Angie Hong, Angie.Hong@Commerce.wa.gov, 360-506-1706