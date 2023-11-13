Request for Qualifications and Quotations for Lowering Barriers and Harm Reduction Trainer

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit proposals from those interested in participating in a project to serve as a Lowering Barriers and Harm Reduction Trainer for Housing Division grantees. The purpose of this initiative is to enhance the capacity of Housing Division grantees to effectively implement strategies that reduce barriers and promote harm reduction within their programs.

Responses are due by January 10, 2024 5:00 PM PST. Please contact Alexa Price at Alexa.Price@Commerce.com for more information.