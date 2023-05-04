Request for Qualifications and Quotations – Commerce Web Design-Build Project

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Qualifications and Quotes (RFQQ) to solicit responses from those interested in participating in a project to utilize and expand upon previously completed research and design comps to build a new website for the agency at Commerce.wa.gov and all ancillary websites supporting the work of Commerce. The projected launch date for a new website is early Spring 2024.

Commerce has previously completed a gap-analysis research phase, resulting in a compilation of recommendations for moving directly into a design-build phase. Therefore, Commerce seeks to partner with a web developer or agency to utilize our research findings and expand upon early design comps in order to build new website solutions for the agency.

Question & answer period: May 3nd–15th, 2023

May 3nd–15th, 2023 Answers issued no later than: May 17th, 2023 by 5:00 p.m. PT

May 17th, 2023 by 5:00 p.m. PT Responses due: June 1st, 2023 by 5:00 p.m. PT

Download the RFQQ (Word)