Request for Proposals – Youth firearm violence intervention and prevention services

Seeking applications for implementation of youth firearm violence intervention and prevention services.

The Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (OFSVP) is soliciting proposals to deliver intervention and prevention services to youth ages 10-24. Services are intended to target youth at a “high risk” to perpetuate and/or be victims of firearm violence, and who reside in areas with high rates of firearm violence.

The goal of this program is to reduce the impact and number of youth-involved shootings, homicides, and firearm-related crime within Washington communities.

Eligibility

This Request for Proposals (RFP) is an open, competitive process that encourages participation from local or tribal government agencies, and community-based non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations.

As further described in the RFP, projects will be considered that address the following criteria:

Deliver evidence-based intervention and prevention programming and services.

Provide services in high risk communities, including Yakima County, South King County, Federal Way, or Tacoma.

Demonstrate collaboration among local agencies (including law enforcement), organizations and community leaders.

Include an intent and budget to allow for participation in training, technical assistance and consultation, and an evaluation process using services and consultants provided by OFSVP.

Application timeline

Notice of interest due: 5 p.m. Friday, July 15

Proposals due: 5 p.m. Monday, July 25

Funding period: Aug. 16, 2022 – June 30, 2023