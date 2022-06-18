Request for Proposals – Systems of Care Diversion Flexible Fund

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an Up to $1,600,000 is available to implement the Systems of Care Diversion Flexible Fund (SOCDFF) program. The SOCDFF program is a prevention and diversion model designed to:

Identify youth (12-17) and young adults (18-24) at risk of homelessness at the point of exit from publicly funded systems of care (child welfare, criminal justice institutions, in-patient behavioral health settings, or OHY shelter and housing programs);

help them identify a housing solution through collaborative problem-solving and other homelessness diversion methodologies; and

administer flexible funding to the help facilitate the implementation of that housing solution if and as necessary

Reply Date: July 15th, 2022