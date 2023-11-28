Request for Proposals – Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examination (SAMFE) Reissue

The purpose of this application is to increase access to Sexual Assault Medical Forensic Examinations and address service delivery challenges in our state. The intention of these grant funds is to complement existing resources, such as Crime Victims Compensation, creating a more sustainable service model.

Proposal are due December 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. PT.

The grant period will be January 5, 2024 – December 31, 2025.

Applicants may request up to $200,000 for the grant period.

Application materials are available online (on Box).

Why is this reissued?

A critical document was added (Attachment C: Commitment, Capacity and Needs Assessment Form) and there were additional instructions added to the SAMFE #3 Narrative (see highlighted sections).

If you previously submitted a SAMFE #3 VOCA Initiative proposal, you will need to resubmit your materials and also include Attachment C.