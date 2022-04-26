Request for Proposals – Parkland Incorporation Study

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in initiating and completing a study on the potential incorporation of several unincorporated communities in Pierce County, Washington, into a single incorporated city. These communities are Frederickson, Midland, North Clover Creek-Collins, Parkland, Spanaway, Summit-Waller, and Summit View.

The Washington State Legislature appropriated $200,000 of the general fund for fiscal year 2023 for the Department of Commerce to contract with a consultant to study incorporation of the listed communities into a single incorporated city. The study must include, but not be limited to, the impacts of incorporation on the local tax base, crime, homelessness, infrastructure, public services, and behavioral health services, in the listed communities. All entities that meet the minimum qualifications are encouraged to apply.

Proposals Due: June 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM Pacific Time