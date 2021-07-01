Request for Proposals – Low-Income Housing and Support Services

The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to provide low-income housing and/or low-income housing support services at a location that is collocated with other programs supporting the needs of children, the elderly or persons with disabilities if practicable. Eligible firms must be located in the Beacon Hill, Chinatown, or International District neighborhoods of Seattle.

Commerce intends to award one contract(s) to provide the services described in this RFP.

PROPOSAL DUE: July 29, 2021, at 3 pm Pacific Time, Olympia, WA

ESTIMATED TIME PERIOD FOR CONTRACT: September 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023

Request for Proposal (PDF)

RFP Coordinator: Emily Grossman

emily.grossman@commerce.wa.gov