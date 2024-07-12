Request for Proposals: ICAP Fusion Cluster Applications

Commerce seeks proposals from fusion related industry-led clusters or consortia interested in participating in Fusion Cluster development as part of the Innovation Cluster Accelerator Program (ICAP). ICAP is an economic development strategy aimed at strengthening industry ecosystems and accelerating economic growth. Commerce is seeking proposals for the development of a Fusion Cluster and the development of a legislative report with recommendations on the promotion and development of fusion energy in Washington State.

Download RFP materials (on Box)

Proposals Due: August 12, 2024 a 8:00 a.m., PT, Olympia, WA

