Request for Proposals – Hunger Relief Response in Permanent Supportive Housing

The Washington Department of Commerce, hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit Proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to operate hunger relief response programs serving individuals living in permanent supportive housing. This grant is county specific- King and Spokane. See RFP document.

Close date: June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023 Download the RFP (PDF)