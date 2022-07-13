Request for Proposals – Healthy Youth Violence Intervention and Prevention Planning

The Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (OFSVP) is soliciting proposals from community-based nonprofit organizations to convene and facilitate a multidisciplinary planning team.

Under the leadership of the successful contractor(s) the team will prepare a Strategic Action Plan for future youth violence intervention and prevention programing in Pierce and Yakima counties, and the City of Vancouver.

OFSVP intends to award three contracts under the Request for Proposal (RFP). One contract will be awarded for each of the three identified geographic areas.

The goal of this effort is to support the communities’ readiness to prevent and reduce youth violence.

This RFP is an open, competitive process. Collaborative proposals between organizations, researchers and agencies are encouraged.

Download the RFP (PDF)

Application timeline:

Notice of interest due: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5

Proposals due: 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15

Funding period: Sept. 9, 2022 – June 30, 2023