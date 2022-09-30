Request for Proposals – Green Roof and Rooftop Agrivoltaic Potential Assessment for Washington

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to explore the potential for “green roofs” in select Washington urban areas. This work will focus on new non-residential buildings over 10,000 square feet.

Proposals Due: Monday, October 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM, Pacific Time, Olympia, WA

RFP NO. 01-52230 Green Roofs 9-15-22 (PDF)