Request for Proposals for the Law Enforcement Pursuit Technology grant program

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention/Community Safety Unit (Commerce) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from Washington state law enforcement agencies. Pursuant to direction from the Legislature, the purpose of the RFP is to provide law enforcement agencies with modern vehicle pursuit management technology, including, but not limited to, global positioning system tracking equipment, automated license plate reading technology, aircraft and non-armed and nonarmored drone technology.

Commerce funding will not exceed $1.4 million for this project. Commerce expects to award multiple contracts for this solicitation based on agency size.

Only law enforcement agencies are eligible to apply for this funding.

Contact: Kaitlin Jones, RFP Coordinator

Email: Kaitlin.Jones@commerce.wa.gov

Timeline