Seeking proposals for planning teams to improve systems to enforce firearms prohibitions

****Deadline Extended to Dec. 23, 2022****

The Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention is accepting applications from organizations and agencies to lead up to four projects to support the effective implementation of laws intended to reduce the risk of harm by firearms.

OFSVP has issued a Requests for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from non-profit organizations, courts and other local and tribal agencies to convene a planning team and develop a strategic action plan to design an improved, regional or county-wide system to more effectively, timely and uniformly issue, serve, and enforce firearms prohibitions, including civil protection orders and orders to surrender and prohibit weapons. OFSVP will issue up to four contracts under this RFP.

This effort aims to support coordinated county- or regional-level responses to improve outcomes, including more immediate removal of firearms from legally prohibitive individuals possessing or purchasing firearms. In addition, the funded planning projects will identify and implement improvements with existing resources and staffing and make recommendations for future improvements that are to be accomplished with additional time, investment and support.

Commerce expects to award up to four contracts under this RFP, not exceeding $150,000 per contract.

Contact: Sharon Livernois at Sharon.Livernois@commerce.wa.gov

Application timeline

• Question and Answers: Oct. 26, 2022 – Nov. 14, 2022

• Proposals due: 5 p.m. Dec. 23, 2022

• Funding period: Jan. 23, 2023 – June 30, 2023

Amended Protection Order Planning RFP (PDF)

RFP Q&A (PDF)