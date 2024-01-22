Request for Proposals – Firearm Violence Reduction Planning Projects

The Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention (OFSVP) is soliciting proposals from Tribes, local government agencies and community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to prepare a Strategic Action Plan for future Violence Intervention and Prevention programming in Clark County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, or the TriCities (Kennewick, Richland, Pasco). Collaborative proposals among organizations, researchers and agencies are encouraged.

OFSVP intends to award four contracts to provide the services described in this RFP consisting of one contract for each of the four identified geographic areas: Clark County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, and the TriCities (Kennewick, Richland, Pasco).

The goal of this effort is to prepare community driven strategic plans for preventing violence, decreasing engagement with the justice system, and encouraging health and well-being for individuals ages 12 to 24.

Eligibility

This Request for Proposals (RFP) is an open, competitive process that is open to Tribes, local government agencies and community-based non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations.

Timeline

Questions about this RFP?

Please contact Cody Burget by emailing Cody.Burget@Commerce.wa.gov.