Request for Proposals – DEI Learning Opportunities

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” on behalf of the Developmental Disabilities Council (DDC), is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations to provide training, consultation and other learning opportunities to staff and Council members to increase awareness and understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). See RFP for more details.

Proposals are due January 18, 2024 at 5:00 PM, PT.